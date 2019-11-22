Staggering super storm damage bill keeps climbing

Palm Drive, Mooloolaba, resident Bill Carey cleans up the debris from a fallen tree on his fence and yard after a wild storm ripped through the central Sunshine Coast last Sunday causing losses that already total more than $120 million. Photo Lachie Millard

Palm Drive, Mooloolaba, resident Bill Carey cleans up the debris from a fallen tree on his fence and yard after a wild storm ripped through the central Sunshine Coast last Sunday causing losses that already total more than $120 million. Photo Lachie Millard

LOSSES caused by last Sunday's super cell storm have pushed past $120 million and will go higher according to the Insurance Council of Australia.

Last Sunday’s storm hit the Aura estate south of Caloundra hard, badly damaging thousands of vehicles.

Insurance council spokeswoman Lisa Cable said the council's members had received 15,870 claims to date of which 71 per cent were for motor vehicle damage.

"That will continue to rise," she said.

Mayoral candidate Chris Thompson surveys damage his family’s Mooloolaba home which has forced them to find alternative accommodation. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Former Sunshine Coast councillor and 2020 local government election mayoral candidate Chris Thompson was expecting a huge bill for damage done after a large tree smashed into his family's insured Emerald Woods, Mooloolaba home.

The Thompsons have relocated their four children to unit accommodation.

Mr Thompson said according to assessors the home would require a new roof, internal walls, ceilings and floorings, a new solar system, window glass and frames.

Homeowners impacted by last week's super cell storm that smashed the Glass House Mountains and central Sunshine Coast on Sunday, have been warned to take care with who they engage to do repair work.

A Palmview home was left pockmarked by hail after the massive Sunday super cell storm on the Sunshine Coast Coast. The Insurance Council of Australia has put losses to date at $120 million and expects that number to continue to grow.

Queensland Building and Construction Commissioner Brett Bassett has urged Sunshine Coast homeowners to ensure they engage an appropriately-licensed contractor for any building work repairs.

"While the QBCC has not received any complaints of cowboy contractors ripping off homeowners on the Sunshine Coast and in surrounding areas, these types of events do create opportunities for some dodgy operators looking to make a quick buck," Mr Bassett said.

"It's important homeowners remain vigilant and check any contractors are appropriately licensed."

The QBCC website has a free licence check search function at www.qbcc.qld.gov.au.

Homeowners should check their policies with their private insurers to determine whether they can have any work done checked by a certifier.

However, the QBCC said individuals were best protected by engaging only appropriately licensed contractors.

The Insurance Council of Australia declared the Sunshine Coast storms a catastrophe under a rating system which escalated the level of immediate support.

Within a day of the event its members had received 5000 claims (including about 3000 motor vehicle claims), with losses of about $40 million from across southeast Queensland.

It was the sixth catastrophe declared this year by the insurance council and included the fires on the Sunshine Coast, NSW mid-north coast and in Yeppoon which were estimated to have cost $110 million.