The staggering amount raised for drought relief

EVERYONE is doing their bit to help drought-affected farmers in the Gladstone Region and the Queensland Country Women's Association is working hard to bring hope to a desperate situation.

Coles recently worked in partnership with the QCWA to match dollar-for-dollar customer donations to drought relief.

Coles customers from Gladstone and Tannum Sands contributed more $17,000 to the QCWA.

The Gladstone store raised $4400 while Tannum Sands raised $12,700.

The QCWA Port Curtis Division president Heather Wieland (AM) has seen firsthand the pain and hardship facing farmers in the Gladstone Region.

"We are grateful to Coles and the community for the support it has shown to the drought relief," Heather said.

"I have spoken to farmers in our region and they have been able to feed their cattle now instead of shooting them.

"The drought is not going away in a hurry and we (QCWA) are getting a backlog of letters asking for help."

Coles matched every donation during August and September and local shoppers combined across the state helped to raise more than $2.1million for the QCWA.

Gladstone store manager Jaryd Lawson said it was good to see the generosity shown by shoppers and the hard work of the QCWA.

"It was a fantastic way for the community to support this during the drought and a great way to partner with the QCWA to help those in need," Jaryd said.

Heather is already planning to work on the next QCWA community project.

"Our work is a continuous one and there are 12 branches in the Port Curtis Division and they are all doing their bit to help out," Heather said.

Glen Porteous