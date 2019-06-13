Stage is set to entertain crowd at the GECC tomorrow night

BIG STAGE: XFC Fight Night 1 organiser Jason Hoad helping put the stage together ahead of tomorrow's fights.

MARTIAL ARTS: There will be a bonanza of kicking, punches, submissions and grappling in tomorrow's XFC Gladstone Fight Night 1.

Doors open at 5pm tomorrow with the first of 14 fights at 6.30pm at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

Event promoter and Beast Martial Arts Fitness Academy head coach Jason Hoad said the crowd would not be disappointed in a night that will feature Gladstone's Caleb Blazely, Ben Atkinson, Luke Arlt and Steven Pussell.

"Caleb is a good chance and he's just 16 and will be in the catch wrestling category," Hoad said.

"Ben is in the Mixed Martial Arts and is a great chance...he's been training his butt off."

Arlt and Pussell will compete in the catch wrestling and kick-boxing classes respectively.

"Every single fight will be a cracker," an excited Hoad said.

"We have four fighters from Melbourne, two from Sydney, three from Cairns, two from Townsville, three from Rockhampton and two from Yeppoon."

Beast Martial Arts Fitness Academy fighter David Borg and Cairns' Quinton Smith will go head-to-head in a highly-anticipated Muay Thai bout.

"It's for the 58kg Queensland title and we can expect a lot of fireworks from these two fellas," Hoad said.

The main fight at 11pm will have two from Perth and Brisbane and is for the Flyweight Championship.

Stewart Nicoll is the Brisbane fighter and is expected to get home crowd Queensland support while Perth's Ryan Robertson will be his opponent.

"The co-main event will be between Rockhampton's Brandt Cogill and New Zealander James Vake," Hoad said.

Limited tickets are available online on the XFC Australia website and at the door tomorrow.