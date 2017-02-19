32°
News

Stage is set for a good time at 2017's Harbour Festival

Emily Burley
| 19th Feb 2017 1:20 PM
Remi Sayre performing at a past Gladstone Harbour Festival Talent Quest.
Remi Sayre performing at a past Gladstone Harbour Festival Talent Quest. Brenda Strong

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN IMPRESSIVE lineup of entertainment is already coming together ahead of this year's Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Free entertainment on the GPC Marina Stage will kick off on Wednesday, April 12 with the popular Santos GLNG and 4CC Talent Quest.

The opening night competition will star some of the region's best home grown talent, as well as the crowning of the Harbour Festival Ambassadors and live music from Hayley Marsten.

The family fun night the following evening will give little ones plenty to look forward to.

Shows from Paddington, Mike the Knight and Ice Age will entertain, along with from GPC's Curtis the Turtle and a fireworks display.

Coldplay and U2 fans are in for a treat on Friday night with Viva Coldplay and Achtung Baby - U2 Show performing each band's biggest hits.

Another spectuactlar fireworks display is planned for Friday night.

Saturday is the night for rock lovers, with Masters of Rock performing hits from The Doors, Deep Purple, Led Zepplin, ACDC and Guns 'n' Roses.

Country rock is on the agenda for Sunday night, with The Kings of Country Rock closing out the festival with songs by Creedance Clearwater Revival and The Eagles.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gpc marina stage harbour festival hayley marsten talent quest

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

'Bad reputation': Fishos slam Vietnamese cucumber poachers

'Bad reputation': Fishos slam Vietnamese cucumber poachers

INVESTIGATORS have swept through two Vietnamese boats anchored off Gladstone's shore, believed to be involved in illegal fishing.

'Appalling': Driver 'sped' towards police during hwy chase

Allen Michael Franklin.

A MAN on parole led police on a 2km chase

New proposal to build more Gladstone homes revealed

Photos of Telina, Gladstone. December 01, 2016.

A second proposal to build new houses in Telina has been made.

Stage is set for a good time at 2017's Harbour Festival

Remi Sayre performing at a past Gladstone Harbour Festival Talent Quest.

AN IMPRESSIVE lineup of entertainment is already coming together

Local Partners

'Bad reputation': Fishos slam Vietnamese cucumber poachers

INVESTIGATORS have swept through two Vietnamese boats anchored off Gladstone's shore, believed to be involved in illegal fishing.

Why it could get smoky and hazy in Gladstone today

An aerial image taken before LNG projects proceeded at Curtis Island. Photo: Australian Marine Conservation Society

It's heating up in Gladstone and it's about to get very smoky.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Stage is set for a good time at 2017's Harbour Festival

AN IMPRESSIVE lineup of entertainment is already coming together ahead of this year's Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

FILE- This undated file photo provided by Disney shows Daisey Ridley as Rey, left, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the film, \"Star Wars: The Force Awakens.\" Hasbro said it is changing its Star Wars Monopoly set after an 8-year-old girl became upset that Rey, the movie's female heroine, was not included as a figure along with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. (Disney/Lucasfilm via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

A key mystery surrounding the title of episode eight has been solved

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

PHOTOS: Music festival rocks Agnes on day one

Shaz Carlyle and Comet Pithers enjoying themselves at the festival.

Hundreds flocked to Agnes Water to soak up sun and blues tunes

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

BIG BLOCK, EXCLUSIVE ESTATE, LOWEST PRICE

17 Parksville Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land You have finally found it! The opportunity to design and construct you ... $275,000

You have finally found it! The opportunity to design and construct you own lifestyle on this level, 1,7xxm2 inner-city estate. - BIG 1,747m2 - Pool(s), Shed(s)...

Top Floor Unit with Superb Ocean Views

Unit 29/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $95,000

PRICED TO SELL - This top floor two bedroom unit has views to die for! From the balcony you have clear uninterrupted views of Gladstone Harbour. The views alone...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

GET NOTICED HERE - SHED PLUS YARD ON HANSON ROAD !

58 Hanson Road, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - HIGH BAY SHED WITH EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - ... POA

- HIGH BAY SHED WITH EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - 1895M2 FULLY FENCED YARD - CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR INDUSTRIES AND THE CBD. - ALL OFFERS...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

LARGE OFFICE &amp; WORKSHOP FACILITY IN HILLARD STREET

9 Hilliard Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room ... PLEASE CALL

- 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room and board room, server room, reception and kitchen. - Shed 1 - 18m x 12m with good...

FINAL PRICE REDUCTION! ONE OF THE CHEAPEST HOUSES IN GLADSTONE! MUST BE SOLD!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $155,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

MODERN TILT SLAB SHED IN AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

Shed 6/14 Helen Street, Clinton 4680

Commercial - MODERN TILT UP PANEL DESIGNED COMPLEX WITH EXCELLENT STREET APPEAL - ... POA

- MODERN TILT UP PANEL DESIGNED COMPLEX WITH EXCELLENT STREET APPEAL - 413M2 FLOOR AREA, WITH FULLY FITTED OUT AND AIR CONDITIONED OFFICES OVER TWO LEVELS, WITH...

ACREAGE LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN!

Lot 101 Haddock Drive, Burua 4680

Residential Land This 1.33ha allotment is rural residential and offers the opportunity for living ... $140,000

This 1.33ha allotment is rural residential and offers the opportunity for living on acreage and yet still being close to Gladstone City. This gently sloping, ...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $265,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

New proposal to build more Gladstone homes revealed

Photos of Telina, Gladstone. December 01, 2016.

A second proposal to build new houses in Telina has been made.

42 home owners that haven't paid their rates revealed

PAY UP: Council has threatened to sell homes belonging to 42 property owners. Stock image.

ADDRESSES and amount owing of Gladstone property owners revealed.

BREAKING: Gladstone's vacancy rate tumbles

TURNAROUND: Gladstone's vacancy rates have kept within single digits for six months.

TENANTS are cleaning up Gladstone's high-end homes on the cheap.

REVEALED: Two businesses to open in empty CBD store

The former Dick Smith store in Gladstone Central is undergoing renovations for the new tenants.

GLADSTONE CBD store refitted to welcome two businesses.

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!