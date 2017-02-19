Stage is set for a good time at 2017's Harbour Festival

AN IMPRESSIVE lineup of entertainment is already coming together ahead of this year's Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Free entertainment on the GPC Marina Stage will kick off on Wednesday, April 12 with the popular Santos GLNG and 4CC Talent Quest.

The opening night competition will star some of the region's best home grown talent, as well as the crowning of the Harbour Festival Ambassadors and live music from Hayley Marsten.

The family fun night the following evening will give little ones plenty to look forward to.

Shows from Paddington, Mike the Knight and Ice Age will entertain, along with from GPC's Curtis the Turtle and a fireworks display.

Coldplay and U2 fans are in for a treat on Friday night with Viva Coldplay and Achtung Baby - U2 Show performing each band's biggest hits.

Another spectuactlar fireworks display is planned for Friday night.

Saturday is the night for rock lovers, with Masters of Rock performing hits from The Doors, Deep Purple, Led Zepplin, ACDC and Guns 'n' Roses.

Country rock is on the agenda for Sunday night, with The Kings of Country Rock closing out the festival with songs by Creedance Clearwater Revival and The Eagles.