Staffer lodges complaint about Porter

A public servant has expressed concern over working with Christian Porter. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Adam Yip

A public servant in former attorney-general Christian Porter’s new department has filed a complaint over working with him but the matter is now resolved, a senate committee has been told.

Mr Porter shifted to the Industry, Innovation and Science portfolio in March’s cabinet reshuffle, a month after the former attorney-general outed himself as the minister at the centre of an historical rape allegation, which he forcefully denied.

Appearing before a senate committee on Thursday, officials from his department revealed one staffer said they “did not want to engage” with Mr Porter after his move.

“Has anyone in your department, expressed discomfort, or an unwillingness to meet with Mr Porter since his appointment?” Labor senator Murray Watt asked.



“We’re aware of one complaint, one issue, which we dealt with through our normal workplace safety policies and support for staff,” deputy secretary Louise McCulloch said.

Chief operating officer Kylie Bryant later confirmed the both the department and complainant considered the matter “resolved”.

Ms Bryant said the complaint, which did not relate to a specific incident, was not raised directly with Mr Porter, though she did alert his chief of staff.

Department secretary David Fredericks could not recall a similar complaint filed against another minister, but said the “nature and seriousness” of it meant no further action was required.

“Ms Bryant and myself are in a difficult position here because we are respecting privacy,” he said.



“(But) we are trying to send a signal … all the actions that we took, which to you might seem modest, were in my long experience and judgment entirely appropriate.”



Citing confidentiality over personal issues, they refused to be drawn on the issue raised by the employee or the date they approached the department.

Pressed by Mr Watt pressed on the gender of the person, department secretary David Fredericks hit back at the line of questioning.

“That’s not fair, Senator. We can’t talk about that,” he said.

A spokesman for Mr Porter said complaints from departmental staff were a matter for the department.

Mr Porter on Monday discontinued a defamation complaint against the ABC and journalist Louise Milligan, who in February revealed a senior cabinet minister had been accused of an historical rape.

The article was about Mr Porter, but did not name him.

The two parties agreed no damages would be paid, though the ABC covered the cost of mediation.

The public broadcaster expressed regret at readers “misinterpreting” the article as an accusation of guilt against Mr Porter, but stood by its reporting.

Mr Porter described the development as a “humiliating backdown”, though Labor has renewed its calls for an independent inquiry into the accusation.

The woman reported the alleged rape to NSW Police in 2019 but dropped her complaint a day before taking her own life in 2020.

NSW Police subsequently did not pursue an investigation into the matter, citing “insufficient admissible evidence”.



