Staffer in parliament sex video files ‘revenge porn’ report

A former Coalition staffer who was sacked for masturbating on the desk of a female MP has made a report to police alleging he was the victim of revenge porn.

The staffer was sacked on March 22 after footage of the incident was aired on Channel 10.

It was leaked by a man the former Morrison staffer met on gay dating app Grindr nearly a decade ago. Both were involved in sex acts in parliament.

ACT Police on Thursday confirmed the former staffer had made a report to officers several weeks ago.

Screengrabs from the video filmed at Parliament House. Picture: 10NewsFirst

"ACT Policing received a report on 30 March 2021 in relation to the unauthorised sharing of intimate images at Parliament House," police said in a statement. "At this time, officers are engaging with a complainant and completing an assessment of the report."

A report is different to a complaint, which means more would need to be done for police to investigate the incident.

The scandal prompted a furious response from Scott Morrison when it was first revealed, describing the actions as "disgusting and sickening".

"The people who come to work in this building are better than this," the PM said.

But Liberal MP Warren Entsch, a former employer of the man, said the staffer was a "caring, hard working, kind young fellow" who "did a stupid thing".

"He's not a public figure, there's no need to persecute him forever," he told the ABC.

"I'm so proud of him for having the courage to do this, to even speak to police. I hope this one day might mean he can get a job in politics back."

The man who leaked the footage has always denied the incident amounted to revenge porn.

