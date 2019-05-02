Staff won't accept voucher, man drives off with stolen fuel

A GLADSTONE man who drove away from a service station without paying for his fuel has been told he's a "lucky man”.

Jason Anthony Bossom pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of the unauthorised dealing of shop goods under $150. On March 30 Bossom filled his Toyota with $40 worth of fuel at the Caltex service station at Boyne Island. A staff member told Bossom he could not use a specific fuel voucher at the store. Bossom told the staff member he needed to go and speak to the passenger of his car.

Bossom sat in the car for 30 seconds before driving off. He was later interviewed by police at Calliope. On April 16 Bossom paid back the business.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Bossom was a "lucky man” police chose the most minor charge considering the 47-year-old's criminal history. He was fined $200 and a conviction was recorded.