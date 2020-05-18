Menu
QAL employee Jacinta Burrows and her family.
News

Staff team up to raise $4000 for cancer research

18th May 2020 2:00 PM
RIO Tinto’s three Gladstone sites have teamed up to help raise more than $4000 for breast cancer research through this year’s Mother’s Day Classic.

Boyne Smelters Limited, Queensland Alumina Limited and Yarwun Alumina Refinery employees took part in the Australia-wide annual fun run and walk that raises funds and awareness, while also celebrating Mother’s Day.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants formed a virtual community by walking or running at home or at the local park.

BSL employees Nicole and Daryl Henry with their children.
“Breast cancer tragically affects one in seven Australian women, with approximately 53 new cases diagnosed each day,” QAL general manager Pine Pienaar said.

“We are pleased to support breast cancer research and awareness through programs such as MDC, as researchers continue to strive for a cure.

“It was great to see so many participants take up the challenge.”

A total of 154 employees participated across the three Gladstone sites, raising about $4,350.

That amount included a generous team donation of $500 by QAL employees to boost the funds generated by company sponsorships.

Rio Tinto Yarwun employee Dan Kerr with his family.
QAL had the highest employee participation of any Queensland company or agency, with 89 participants, while Yarwun had the second highest, with 39. QAL also came 14th nationwide for highest participation by a team.

BSL team member Simone Reynolds alone raised $1367 for MDC by baking and selling sweet treats including cupcakes.

The Mother’s Day Classic was founded by Women in Super.

Gladstone Observer

