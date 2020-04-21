Food bank staff ‘speechless’ after anonymous donation

Anglican Parish of Gladstone Food Centre volunteers Janette Connolly and Jennifer DeSalis were blown away by the generosity of a kind stranger.

AN ANONYMOUS donation has left food bank staff speechless and helped feed some of the region's most vulnerable.

Anglican Parish of Gladstone Food Centre volunteers Janette Connolly and Jennifer DeSalis were shocked when a stranger donated $350 to their store last week.

"We were just having one of those days where a ton of people were telling us their sad stories and this guy just walks in," she said.

Ms DeSalis said the man asked if they took donations and "pulled out a wad of 50s".

"You could have heard my jaw hit the ground," she said.

"He said someone had done work for him and not accepted payment so he thought we could use the money instead."

Ms DeSalis said the kind donation helped them out "hugely".

The team recently started delivering food hampers to the region's elderly and with help from the Rotary Club of Gladstone Sunrise, they've been delivering 100 packs per week.

She said since the coronavirus outbreak more people had reached out for help but she was worried there were even more in need who were reluctant to speak up.

"I think some people are a bit embarrassed 'cause they haven't had nothing before," she said.

"We're always saying to people their value as a human being is not defined by how much money they have in the bank."

The centre urges anyone needing support to reach out. The store is at 2/25 Tank St and is open Monday to Friday, 9am - noon. For more information phone 4972 9484.