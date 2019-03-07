Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 40 staff were fired before Media Rebl and Digital Rebl were put into liquidation.
About 40 staff were fired before Media Rebl and Digital Rebl were put into liquidation. Rob Williams
News

Staff feel the sting after Rebl Corp collapse

Chloe Lyons
Anton Rose
by and
7th Mar 2019 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE firm dealing with the liquidation of Rebl Corp's subsidiaries has revealed how many staff were left without jobs after last week's shock closure.

Rebl Corp, which included Media Rebl, Digital Rebl and Business Rebl, helped businesses "create and deliver engaging videos, social media content, digital marketing solutions, and extensive business systems".

Rebl Corp closed the doors of its Nicklin Way office last Thursday and Digital Rebl and Media Rebl were put into liquidation under the care of Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants the next day.

Worrells' liquidator, Dan Hammond said "40-odd staff" were terminated prior to his appointment.

"The lay of the land is there are no decisions being made yet but we will call a creditors meeting in the next two to three months," Mr Hammond said.

"We're in the throws of collating info to help those staff and steer them in the direction of the government scheme (Fair Entitlements Guarantee)."

Since the closure, small business owners have expressed concerns they may be locked into long-standing contracts with finance companies signed as part of Rebl Corp's "free" social media and digital marketing package.

Rebl Corp director Michael Maunder has been contacted for comment regarding the closure, but has not responded.

Mr Maunder is from Toowoomba region, but when The Chronicle visited his address in Meringandan West he wasn't there.

The Daily visited the Bluewater Point Resort in Minyama where Mr Maunder was also reportedly living, but he wasn't there either.

More Stories

business liquidation ombudsman rebl corp sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    premium_icon REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    News Master, deckhand fined as court hears new details behind Lady Musgrave Island trawler shipwreck

    'Overwhelming' response to Boyne Tannum pool survey

    premium_icon 'Overwhelming' response to Boyne Tannum pool survey

    Council News One day left to have your thoughts heard.

    New scheme offers solar incentives for landlords and tenants

    premium_icon New scheme offers solar incentives for landlords and tenants

    News 'A typical household could save between $400-$500 (yearly)'.

    Council vote against sending councillor to $2000 summit

    premium_icon Council vote against sending councillor to $2000 summit

    News Finding relevance to Gladstone region ratepayers proved difficult.

    • 7th Mar 2019 9:00 AM