Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Staff face grilling after bug found in union boardroom

by AAP
15th May 2020 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Maritime Union of Australia has hired a barrister to find out who planted a listening device in its Brisbane boardroom.

State secretary Stephen Cumberlidge has written to his branch warning union staff will be grilled as part of the investigation, a media report says.

The letter, sent this week and seen by the AFR, says an independent security contractor found the bug during a sweep of the union's boardroom at Cannon Hill.

Mr Cumberlidge said "all MUA staff and officials who work from the Cannon Hill office will be investigated about this discovery".

"... the report with its recommendations will be presented to the branch secretary and national executive to determine if there's probable cause that any staff or officials were involved in the placement or were aware that such device was present in the building before it was discovered," the letter said.

MUA national secretary Paddy Crumlin has denied the union suspects officials or staff, but he didn't say who might be to blame.

Last month, ACTU secretary Sally McManus said all unions assumed the government was spying on them.

"They do. They tap phones and do all of those things," she told media, during a discussion about whether she would download the government's coronavirus tracing app.

Originally published as Staff face grilling after bug found in union boardroom

listening device maritime union of australia spying

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘She’s dead’: Stalker called 232 times in one day

        premium_icon ‘She’s dead’: Stalker called 232 times in one day

        Crime The man was on meth when he threatened to cut a former partner’s throat.

        Gladstone construction could boom after COVID-19

        premium_icon Gladstone construction could boom after COVID-19

        News Gladstone construction is up and down say the Master Builders Association but a...

        Teen in hospital after suspected snake bite

        premium_icon Teen in hospital after suspected snake bite

        News A MALE teenager was taken to hospital after a sustaining a suspected snake bite in...

        • 15th May 2020 7:39 AM
        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones