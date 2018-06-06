Stacks of rolled oats make their way to Safe Haven

HUNGRY: Safe Haven's 24 wombats chew through a lot of oats each week.

SAFE HAVEN has received about eight weeks' worth of rolled oats after its recent call-out for donations.

Tina Janssen, owner of the captive breeding facility and animal sanctuary at Mount Larcom, said the community response had been much appreciated.

It's been awesome, the support from local people, she said.

"We've also got a few gift cards in the mail for Woolworths, Coles and Bunnings."

Ms Janssen said the Bunnings voucher meant she could buy much-needed brooms, pans and dust pans "without stressing about it".

But with 24 hungry wombats, each chewing through two cups of oats per day, Ms Janssen said Safe Haven needed ongoing community support.

"The (collection) bins will remain, please continue to drop a bag in, that will be more than helpful," she said.

Oats stockpiled at Safe Haven after the oat appeal launched.

"We are ahead now, if we can just stay in front."'

Ms Janssen is in the process of identifying land in South Australia suitable for a wombat refuge.

Safe Haven has raised $45,000 towards the refuge but needs more funding.

Ms Janssen said the goal would be to set up a research station at the refuge where volunteers and members of the public could learn about the project.

Oat collection bins are at Coles Kin Kora and Tannum Sands and at Central Queensland Radiology.