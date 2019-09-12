Stable Lions will have no new blood in 2020

If it ain’t broke: Fagan will retain his team in 2020

If it ain’t broke: Fagan will retain his team in 2020

THERE will be no need for introductions among the Lions' footy department on day one of pre-season with every coach at the club signed to return in 2020.

Assistant and development coaches often face a nervous period post-season as clubs wait to see who might become available across the league when footy departments are overhauled.

But Brisbane coach Chris Fagan and footy manager David Noble have been thrilled with the contributions of every member of their coaching and development staff and aren't interested in scanning the marketplace for any new blood.

Stream every match of the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

It means the Lions will hit pre-season running, with Fagan's right-hand man Danny Daly, Murray Davis (defence), Ben Hudson (stoppage), Dale Tapping (midfield) and former Lions captain Jed Adcock (forwards) all now established in their roles for several years.

Head of development Scott Borlace, NEAFL coach Mitch Hahn, and development coaches Zane Littlejohn and Paul Henriksen are also locked away.

Noble and Fagan had a clear objective to create some stability when they formed their partnership in late 2016 but Noble said the latest round of extensions were all merit based because the staff were performing so well.

"We are pleased to announce that our entire coaching group will return in 2020," he said.

Chris Fagan and the Lions have enjoyed a terrific 2019

"This will offer stability and consistency for our players and staff.

"We have been happy with the way the coaching group has operated over the past three years, they've developed as coaches, while developing our players.

"We strive for continuous improvement here at the Lions and the coaches lead the way with that.''

Fagan has won plaudits for backing in the coaching panel he inherited when he took over from Justin Leppitsch at the end of 2016.

He has added midfield coach Tapping and Adcock, as well as some development staff, but stuck with the line coaches who were at the club before his arrival.

He constantly attempts to promote their tactical contribution to the club's rapid climb up the AFL ladder from 15th last year to a semi-final at the Gabba on Saturday night.

Fagan on the training paddock. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images) Chris Hyde

And he says they have been pivotal in helping create the unity which is a hallmark of the club over the past three seasons.

"The re-singing of the entire coaching department in both the AFL and NEAFL space offers great stability for our players,'' Fagan said.

"They are a dedicated, hardworking bunch who prioritise building relationships.

"We've gone through some hard times together over the past three years, so it is great to be able to keep building towards sustained success together."