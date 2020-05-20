Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.
Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.
Crime

Stabbing investigation: Police wish to speak with boy

Felicity Ripper
20th May 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.

Police will allege a 41-year-old man was stabbed at Kiamba just after 4pm on Monday.

Sunshine Coast detectives want to speak with the boy pictured, who is understood to have been travelling in a black BMW.

The sedan was located in Alexandra Headland on Tuesday.

The boy is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall, of an average build with black hair and brown eyes.

The teenager is also believed to be accompanied by a woman in her early 20s, who is described as of a dark complexion, around 165cm tall, of a thin build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen the pair is urged not to approach them and contact police.

kiamba police investigation stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laws passed to jail bosses over mine deaths

        premium_icon Laws passed to jail bosses over mine deaths

        Politics Executives face up to 20 years in jail if a worker dies because of criminal negligence.

        Bargain deal for locals as islands look to reopen

        premium_icon Bargain deal for locals as islands look to reopen

        Travel The countdown is on for Heron and Wilson Island to reopen and to celebrate they’re...

        WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        premium_icon WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        Breaking Public tip-off leads police to a large group of Five Rocks campers

        Creativity in isolation leads man to make coffins

        premium_icon Creativity in isolation leads man to make coffins

        News The idea sprouted from a random thought and turned into a coronavirus isolation...