Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
Crime

Teenage stabbing kill accused will spend Christmas in jail

by Patrick Billings, Robyn Wuth
16th Dec 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy charged with the stabbing murder of another teenager on the Gold Coast will spend the Christmas holiday behind bars.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Beenleigh Children's Court this morning.

Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook
Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook

The court was closed, with an application by The Courier-Mail and other media to remain in the court while the matter was heard was unsuccessful.

Parkwood 17-year-old Jack Beasley died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest in a fight on Surfers Paradise Boulevard on Friday night while another 17-year-old stabbed in the chest and back survived.

court jack beasley murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        200+ PHOTOS: Missed the formal liftout? See all photos here

        premium_icon 200+ PHOTOS: Missed the formal liftout? See all photos here

        News HUNDREDS of high school students celebrated the end of an era this month with several school formals held across the Gladstone region.

        House deck ‘alight’ in Tannum Sands

        premium_icon House deck ‘alight’ in Tannum Sands

        News EMERGENCY services were called to a house fire at Tannum Sands yesterday morning.

        IN COURT: 99 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 99 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone in court today, December 16.

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        Business Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards