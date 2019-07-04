Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Stabbed man rescued as building burns

by Anton Rose, Wentworth Courier
4th Jul 2019 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Streets have been cordoned off and a crime scene established at Surry Hills with both police and fire crews attending an incident where a man was stabbed this morning.

Closures remain in place on a section of Crown St, between Cleveland St and Forveaux St, with firefighters able to extinguish a blaze at Italian restaurant Essenza which sparked the triple-0 call.

A police spokeswoman confirmed detectives were now launching a manhunt in a bid to locate the person responsible for the blaze and assault.

The streets remain cordoned off. Picture: Anton Rose
The streets remain cordoned off. Picture: Anton Rose

A man suffering stab wounds and fire-related injuries was transported to hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics.

The busy intersection full of restaurants and pubs was locked down for an extended period, though shops are now continuing to trade as normal.

Police are currently treating the fire as suspicious but say they are open to all possibilities in their investigation.

Dozens of firefighters arriving in a number of crews had responded to the call this morning in a significant effort to get the blaze under control.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks fire police investigation stabbing surry hills

Top Stories

    Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    premium_icon Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    Business The Crime and Corruption Commission is assessing ­allegations of corrupt conduct over the suspension of a Gladstone Port contractor.

    Mt Maria College vs Chanel College

    premium_icon Mt Maria College vs Chanel College

    Photos Mt Maria College, Mitchelton, Brisbane took on Chanel College, Gladstone on day...

    Prime Gladstone sites go under the hammer

    premium_icon Prime Gladstone sites go under the hammer

    News Find out how much they sold for at auction.

    END OF AN ERA?: Longstanding club announces partial closure

    premium_icon END OF AN ERA?: Longstanding club announces partial closure

    News Club to close for four days per week until further notice.