Stabbed man rescued as building burns

Streets have been cordoned off and a crime scene established at Surry Hills with both police and fire crews attending an incident where a man was stabbed this morning.

Closures remain in place on a section of Crown St, between Cleveland St and Forveaux St, with firefighters able to extinguish a blaze at Italian restaurant Essenza which sparked the triple-0 call.

A police spokeswoman confirmed detectives were now launching a manhunt in a bid to locate the person responsible for the blaze and assault.

The streets remain cordoned off. Picture: Anton Rose

A man suffering stab wounds and fire-related injuries was transported to hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics.

The busy intersection full of restaurants and pubs was locked down for an extended period, though shops are now continuing to trade as normal.

Police are currently treating the fire as suspicious but say they are open to all possibilities in their investigation.

Dozens of firefighters arriving in a number of crews had responded to the call this morning in a significant effort to get the blaze under control.