St Vinnies to benefit from GPC fun run

WITH the community struggling, St Vincent De Pauls Society needs all the help they can get.

This year they are the major community beneficiary of the Botanic to Bridge event.

All money raised from registrations will go to St Vinnies or local schools.

St Vincent de Paul president Peter Dougherty said they were experiencing record demand on their services.

"Many long term locals are struggling and we are seeing a number of people moving to Gladstone to take advantage of our cheap rent. A lot of these people exhaust their funds moving and need a bit of assistance to establish themselves,” he said.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said he was proud to support such a worthy organisation.

"Times are tough and these services are more valuable now than ever before,” he said.

The run is on August 20, register at www.botanictobridge.com.au/register.