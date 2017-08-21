St Vinnies the biggest winner of Botanic to Bridge

THE 2017 Botanic to Bridge had winners crowned in various categories in both the 8km and 3km events.

However the biggest winner on the day was major community beneficiary, the St Vincent de Paul Society of Gladstone.

St Vinnies Gladstone received a cheque for $20,000 which will ensure it can continue to serve the community.

Nearly 3000 people took part in the Botanic to Bridge with registration fees going to local schools and St Vinnies.

St Vincent de Paul Society Gladstone conference president Peter Dougherty said the money would be spent on updating its sorting warehouse.

"We're going to use that money to air-condition part of our warehouse where we sort out donations and prep things that are sold in our shop,” Mr Dougherty said.

"At the moment it's not air-conditioned and during summer it's not a very pleasant area to work in.

"We are trying to keep our volunteers happy and in an environment which is suitable. When it gets hot we have to send people home.

"The reality is all the money we use to provide assistance is generated through sales in the shop.”

FUN RUN: Botanic to Bridge major sponsors and Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan with St Vincent de Pauls Society - Gladstone president Peter Doherty. contributed

Since 2010 the Botanic to Bridge has raised over $165,000 for Gladstone region schools and major beneficiaries have now received over $162,000 after Sunday's $20,000 donation.

For a charity which helps those in need with food, clothing and other needs depending on circumstance, Mr Dougherty was ecstatic with how the people of Gladstone had supported St Vinnies via their participation in the Botanic to Bridge.

"We're grateful to the Gladstone Ports Corporation, sponsors and particularly the participants,” he said.

"We ran one of the hydration stations outside our shop and the thousands of people who went through on Sunday was great to see.

"Clearly a significant amount of their nomination monies has gone towards this $20,000.”