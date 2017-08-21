23°
News

St Vinnies the biggest winner of Botanic to Bridge

MATT HARRIS
| 21st Aug 2017 6:12 PM
Botanic to Bridge 2017
Botanic to Bridge 2017 Matt Harris

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE 2017 Botanic to Bridge had winners crowned in various categories in both the 8km and 3km events.

However the biggest winner on the day was major community beneficiary, the St Vincent de Paul Society of Gladstone.

St Vinnies Gladstone received a cheque for $20,000 which will ensure it can continue to serve the community.

Nearly 3000 people took part in the Botanic to Bridge with registration fees going to local schools and St Vinnies.

St Vincent de Paul Society Gladstone conference president Peter Dougherty said the money would be spent on updating its sorting warehouse.

"We're going to use that money to air-condition part of our warehouse where we sort out donations and prep things that are sold in our shop,” Mr Dougherty said.

"At the moment it's not air-conditioned and during summer it's not a very pleasant area to work in.

"We are trying to keep our volunteers happy and in an environment which is suitable. When it gets hot we have to send people home.

"The reality is all the money we use to provide assistance is generated through sales in the shop.”

FUN RUN: Botanic to Bridge major sponsors and Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan with St Vincent de Pauls Society - Gladstone president Peter Doherty.
FUN RUN: Botanic to Bridge major sponsors and Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan with St Vincent de Pauls Society - Gladstone president Peter Doherty. contributed

Since 2010 the Botanic to Bridge has raised over $165,000 for Gladstone region schools and major beneficiaries have now received over $162,000 after Sunday's $20,000 donation.

For a charity which helps those in need with food, clothing and other needs depending on circumstance, Mr Dougherty was ecstatic with how the people of Gladstone had supported St Vinnies via their participation in the Botanic to Bridge.

"We're grateful to the Gladstone Ports Corporation, sponsors and particularly the participants,” he said.

"We ran one of the hydration stations outside our shop and the thousands of people who went through on Sunday was great to see.

"Clearly a significant amount of their nomination monies has gone towards this $20,000.”

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  botanic to bridge botanic to bridge fun run charity gladstone ports corporation st vincent de paul society st vinnies

The 19 fugitives police are hunting: Do you recognise them?

The 19 fugitives police are hunting: Do you recognise them?

Full list here.

GALLERY: B2B victory a sweet one for comeback queen

TOP RUN: Chloe Turner celebrates crossing the line first to be named 2017 Botanic to Bridge Open Female winner.

FUN was had by all at the 2017 Botanic to Bridge. See all the pictures:

Gladstone's hidden epidemic to quadruple, cost us $114m a year

Christine Karanges talks about how she manages to live with early on-set dementia.

This is what it's like to have dementia

BREAKING: Patient taken to hospital after motorbike crash

Ambulance

Two ambulances responded to the Aerodrome Rd crash.

Local Partners

Rural school gets brand new tuck shop

Ambrose State School will soon be able to host functions after a $200K grant.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Workman's Beach area controlled burn-off

Agnes Water residents who live or work near the Community Centre, Discovery Trail network and Workman's Beach should prepare for a controlled burn-off this week.

Gladstone Regional Council announces controlled burn.

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Take a trip around the world with music

Musicians hit the stage around Mackay this week

Mzaza - Children of the Road are heading to Gladstone.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

GET READY FOR SUMMER... DUAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY

2 Archer Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 5 3 2 $435,000

The agent's instructions are clear... This property must sell! The owner is looking to purchase elsewhere. Are you looking for a large home to accommodate the...

Huge potential for future gains!

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $320,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE A UNIT THAT IS READY TO GO!

5/222 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $99,000

Move straight into this great unit which is close to the CBD, ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get yourself on to the property ladder...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 $145,000

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

RELATIVELY NEW - THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

14 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 3 2 2 $240,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 14 SEAGULL BOULEVARD to the market. This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the first home buyer...

Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale/Good Reasons to Buy!..

28 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Market Agents of this low maintenance brick residence that you'll be proud to call HOME as all you have to do...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

Deceased Estate Must Be Sold!

274 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 $80,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market for the first time in several decades this cosy weatherboard cottage that will afford you the opportunity...

NEAT and TIDY HOME WITH THE SHED!

12 Caprice Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $299,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Caprice Street, Telina to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.