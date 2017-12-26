St Saviour's Christmas lunch is a saving grace

A CHRISTMAS feast fit for a king welcomed many Gladstone residents to yesterday's Christmas lunch at St Saviour's Church on Auckland Street.

The free lunch, for people who are lonely, single, or don't have any nearby family to celebrate the day with, was the seventh annual offering from the church.

It attracted a large number of people to sit and socialise over a roast meal and share in the joy of Christmas.

DISHING IT OUT: Volunteers Kerry Yates and Sau Saunalu were on hand to ensure everyone had plenty of food for the Christmas lunch. Matt Taylor GLA251217LUNCH

It was also an opportunity for the church to help in spreading the Christmas message to those not normally in a position to hear it.

Food for the lunch was provided through community donations and prepared by church volunteers.

Rector Father Daniel previously told The Observer that the lunch's success was thanks to community support.

"We have plenty of volunteers and we have a blessed community,” he said.

"The community has helped us a lot to buy everything.”

HAPPY TIMES: Travis Glover, Jolene Roth, River Glover, 9 months, Mikaela Collingwood, Nanette Collingwood and Charlie Glover, 6, enjoyed socialising over a hot meal at St Saviour's Christmas lunch. Matt Taylor GLA251217LUNCH