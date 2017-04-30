St Mark's gets into the spirit of HookUp

IT MUST BE A SIGN: St Mark's Anglican Church at Boyne Island ran some HookUp-themed promotion over the weekend.

ANYONE hoping their prayers would be answered at HookUp this weekend could have been forgiven for making a quick stop in to St Mark's Anglican Church.

The church sign proudly displayed two HookUp-themed messages for the duration of the event.

"I try and be fairly topical with what we put up there... maybe hook one of those passers-by into thinking about the Christian story,” Reverend Beryl Andersen said.

Ms Andersen has been the Boyne Island parish priest for 18 months, after serving as a chaplain at Rockhampton Hospital for eight years.

"It's a lovely change from the hospital,” she said.

"There's a real sense of community down here, especially while (HookUp) is going on.

"My family went down there (Saturday) night and I think we'll go down again.”

The other side of the St Mark's Anglican Church sign. Andrew Thorpe

Ms Andersen said a good deal of her parishioners were personally involved in making sure the HookUp was a success.

"One of our parishioners is the president of the Lions Club so he's heavily involved, and... another is part of the CWA, and they've got a coffee and cake stand down there,” she said.