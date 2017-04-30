28°
News

St Mark's gets into the spirit of HookUp

Andrew Thorpe
| 30th Apr 2017 7:14 PM
IT MUST BE A SIGN: St Mark's Anglican Church at Boyne Island ran some HookUp-themed promotion over the weekend.
IT MUST BE A SIGN: St Mark's Anglican Church at Boyne Island ran some HookUp-themed promotion over the weekend. Andrew Thorpe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ANYONE hoping their prayers would be answered at HookUp this weekend could have been forgiven for making a quick stop in to St Mark's Anglican Church.

The church sign proudly displayed two HookUp-themed messages for the duration of the event.

"I try and be fairly topical with what we put up there... maybe hook one of those passers-by into thinking about the Christian story,” Reverend Beryl Andersen said.

Ms Andersen has been the Boyne Island parish priest for 18 months, after serving as a chaplain at Rockhampton Hospital for eight years.

"It's a lovely change from the hospital,” she said.

"There's a real sense of community down here, especially while (HookUp) is going on.

"My family went down there (Saturday) night and I think we'll go down again.”

The other side of the St Mark&#39;s Anglican Church sign.
The other side of the St Mark's Anglican Church sign. Andrew Thorpe

Ms Andersen said a good deal of her parishioners were personally involved in making sure the HookUp was a success.

"One of our parishioners is the president of the Lions Club so he's heavily involved, and... another is part of the CWA, and they've got a coffee and cake stand down there,” she said.

Gladstone Observer
'Well known' Gladstone man punches nightclub security guard in face

'Well known' Gladstone man punches nightclub security guard in...

IT WASN'T quite murder on the dance floor. Both but men involved in the fight left bruised and bloodied.

Barney Point worker uses crowbar as weapon after car keyed

A BARNEY point man was thrown over the edge into a pit of rage upon discovering his freshly-sprayed car had been keyed overnight.

"Come down here, I know it was you ... Every dog has it's day ... "

‘Can you hear me’ phone scam: CQ police issue "serious" warning

CENTRAL Queensland police have issued a warning over an elaborate phone scam

St Mark's gets into the spirit of HookUp

IT MUST BE A SIGN: St Mark's Anglican Church at Boyne Island ran some HookUp-themed promotion over the weekend.

Boyne Island Anglican church has it's own fish story.

Local Partners

QCWA helping those in harder positions

The Tannum Sands Country Women's Association's Women Walk the World event at yesterday's Boyne Tannum HookUp helped raise money for women who need it most.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

ANZAC DAY: Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

A member of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) marshals a RAAF C-17 Globemaster following the aircraft's arrival in the Middle East. Photo: Contributed

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Sam Thaiday stars in Broncos’ carpool karaoke

SAM Thaiday has stunned with his karaoke rendition of Celine Dion.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rule's mother and daughter contestants Valerie and Courtney.

MY KITCHEN Rules grand finalists face off and Love Child returns.

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $289,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

CBD LOCATION......TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

EXECUTIVE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER TELINA AREA...QUALITY BUILD...POOL and SOLAR!

2 Dorado Court, Telina 4680

House 4 2 3 $589,000

Every now and then a property comes along that has it all, and this is it. Situated in the popular suburb of Telina, this impeccably presented 275m2 executive...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $389,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

DUAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY + POOL

2 Archer Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 5 3 2 $445,000

Are you looking for a large home to accommodate the growing family or do you wish to run a business from home? If you have answered "YES" then look no further! 2...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $309,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

Top Floor Apartment With Great Ocean Views

24/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 1 1 $142,000

Now is the time to secure unique properties in Gladstone, and this beach-side property is sure to be popular with discerning buyers looking to make the most of the...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!