Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sri Lankans are intercepted by the Australian navy, before being brought to Christmas Island then deported back to Colombo by plane.
Sri Lankans are intercepted by the Australian navy, before being brought to Christmas Island then deported back to Colombo by plane.
Politics

Asylum seeker boat intercepted

by AAP
30th May 2019 8:33 AM

Twenty Sri Lankan asylum seekers have been flown back to their home country after their boat was intercepted en route to Australia, it has been reported.

The vessel, which was carrying at least one baby, was spotted last week in the Indian Ocean heading for the northwest coast, The Australian reports.

The asylum seekers were detained for a few days on Christmas Island before being flown to Colombo on a government charter jet yesterday after their asylum claims were rejected.

 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the Christmas Island detention centre. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the Christmas Island detention centre. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

The boat had left Sri Lanka in the first week of May, not long after the deadly Easter bombing attacks on hotels and churches.

So far 186 asylum seekers have been sent back to Sri Lanka since the Coalition won government in 2013, according to The Australian.

More Stories

Show More
asylum seekers australia boats politics seniors-news sri lanka

Top Stories

    Cruise ship sails into Gladstone with $500K economic boost

    premium_icon Cruise ship sails into Gladstone with $500K economic boost

    News The Pacific Explorer returns to the port city

    Illegal prostitution business found running out of CBD hotel

    premium_icon Illegal prostitution business found running out of CBD hotel

    News Mechanic changes career to sex work in Gladstone

    The Ford man with a big heart for helping kids

    premium_icon The Ford man with a big heart for helping kids

    News Greg Klease is the highest fundraiser so far ahead of the event.

    'Full steam ahead': Calliope High School starts to take form

    premium_icon 'Full steam ahead': Calliope High School starts to take form

    News Construction of the $66 million high school is under way