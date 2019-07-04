Menu
Crime

Squirting dildo thief caught on camera

by Nic Darveniza
4th Jul 2019 6:43 PM
This tattooed man walked out of a sex shop north of Brisbane without paying for a 7.5" squirting dildo and other "personal items". Unluckily for the thief, CCTV cameras captured every moment of the bizarre robbery. 

The man was caught on CCTV footage stealing a 7.5" squirting dildo, a sex machine stand and other accessories related to the machine.

The man told the shop attendant at the BeDaring adult shop at Caboolture South that he had a similar device at home.

This man walked out of a Caboolture sex shop without paying for "personal accessories" Picture: Supplied

The store's social media page shared the CCTV footage of the incident, filmed in the early hours of Saturday morning on June 29.

"This person was in such a hurry in his fresh (as f---) pink kicks, he forgot to pay for a 7.5" squirting dildo and sex machine stand on his way out of our Caboolture store!" the caption read.

The man was dressed in dark clothing, a tan cap and pink and purple sneakers.

He had a distinctive neck tattoo.

A police spokesman said investigations were continuing.

 

