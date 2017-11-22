One Nation volunteers sprung handing out LNP flyers

One Nation volunteers caught handing out LNP how to vote cards.

TWO One Nation volunteers have been sprung handing Liberal National Party how to vote cards to Gladstone voters.

The photos from outside Gladstone's pre-polling booth show two Pauline Hanson's One Nation volunteers pictured at different times on Tuesday with how to vote cards for LNP candidate Chay Conaglen.

Member for Gladstone Labor's Glenn Butcher posted the photos online and said they were proof the two parties were working together.

In response to The Observer's questions regarding the photos, LNP state director Michael O'Dwyer said, "I've spoken with the SEC (state electoral council) chair who is undertaking some judicious counselling of our candidates and volunteers".

Meanwhile LNP leader Tim Nicholls has continued to fend off speculation of a deal with One Nation.

Mr Butcher said the One Nation volunteers assisting the LNP "paints a picture" and was "confirmation a vote for One Nation is a vote for the LNP in broad daylight".

One Nation volunteers pictured at the Gladstone pre-polling booth handing out how to vote cards for the Liberal National Party.

"We have volunteers here doing the right thing, handing out flyers for their own party," Mr Butcher said.

"If I couldn't get volunteers down here I wouldn't expect other volunteers to hand out my flyers."

Mr Conaglen said he did not ask the One Nation volunteers to hand out his how to vote cards.

At the time he was unable to be at the pre-polling booth because he attended a meet the candidates event.

Liberal National Party candidate for Gladstone Chay Conaglen has handed out how to vote cards at the pre polling booth almost every day. Tegan Annett

"I'm disappointed the Labor Party would try to make something out of this," he said.

"It's actually been quite hard to get volunteers here.

"Most of ours are seniors, so it makes it hard, the election was such short notice too.

"I've been down here everyday and I try to stay all day most times, but I can't when there are other events on."

Mr Butcher, who was at pre-polling today, said One Nation and the LNP would have struggled to find volunteers "because their candidates aren't local".

One Nation's Gladstone candidate Amy Lohse at the Gladstone polling booth. Tegan Annett

Mr Conaglen's how to vote card preferences One Nation second, Labor third and Queensland Greens fourth.

One Nation candidate Ms Lohse's how to vote cards preference the LNP second.

Mr Butcher's has the Greens second, LNP third and One Nation last.