Sprinklers may be used to deter flying foxes

NO ROOM AT THE INN: Flying foxes have increasingly been forced to roost in or near human settlements. Mike Richards GLA061017BATS

GLADSTONE Regional Council wants to install canopy-mounted sprinklers at Miriam Vale's Alf Larson Park to deter flying foxes.

Staff and councillors held an information session in Miriam Vale on Thursday with residents to discuss the recommendations of a draft Flying Fox Management Action Plan.

Residents there had complained to the council last year about flying foxes in Alf Larson Lions Park, which led to the council dispersing a thousand strong roost of little red flying foxes.

The bats relocated further down the road, joining up with a roost of black flying foxes.

Council's senior conservation officer, Rebecca Hendry, said the session with residents gave the council an opportunity to assuage concerns about increasing numbers of flying foxes.

"The number of flying foxes is not increasing, but the interactions between humans and flying foxes are increasing," Ms Hendry said.

"Flying foxes are becoming increasingly marginalised and forced into towns due to land clearing and persecution."

Council's draft plan detailed a comprehensive list of costed measures which it had considered to deter flying foxes from Alf Larson Park.

It had already sought quotes for the installation of sprinklers in fig trees at the park.

The estimated cost was about $12000.

Council would need a permit to install the sprinklers as they fall outside the state government's Code of Practice for flying fox management.

Sue Thorne, owner of a grocery store in Miriam Vale attended the information session .

"The information provided was extremely well-researched and presented," she said.

"Unfortunately, none of it gave any answers to the people who have these little horrors in their backyard."

Ms Thorne estimated about 12 residents were directly impacted by bats.

"I understand the legislation ... I understand council's hands are somewhat tied," she said.