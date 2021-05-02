Menu
News

Springborg confirms tilt at LNP top job

by Peter Gleeson
2nd May 2021 4:19 PM
Former LNP opposition leader Lawrence Springborg will run for the party presidency at the state convention in July, after weeks of speculation,

It follows LNP parliamentary leader David Crisafulli's determination to clean out the organisational wing's Old Guard and replace it with fresh blood.

"I can confirm I will be running for the party presidency,'' Mr Springborg said.

"I intend to nominate at the state convention in July. David Crisafulli has a big job to do and as party president I want to help bring the two wings of the LNP back together.

"That is the aim. Nothing more, nothing less.''

It is unclear if acting president Cynthia Hardy will run for the top job. There is a good chance Mr Springborg will be unopposed because he clearly and significantly has the numbers.

Grassroots members are angry with the current administration after a dismal performance leading into the last state election.

Lawrence Springborg with former Opposition leader Deb Frecklington at the LNP state council. Picture: Liam Kidston
Under Crisafulli's five-point plan to give the LNP a fighting chance at the next election, he has demanded the all-powerful cabal which has run the LNP for decades be dismantled.

He wants more women in the party, earlier preselections, a broader range of candidates from all professions and is determined that policy be driven by members and not state MPs.

It is understood that in the 50 or so branch meetings Crisafulli has attended since taking over as leader, reference has constantly been made to the dysfunctionality between the elected representatives and the state executive.

It follows a series of reports in The Courier Mail and Sunday Mail which exposed deep division and animosity within the party, fracturing relationships and resulting in a big decline in membership support.

LNP president Cynthia Hardy at a function in October. Picture: Kevin Farmer
It's understood Springborg's ascension to party president will attract many of those disgruntled members back.

Others, such as MPs Gary Hardgrave and Peter Lindsay - suspended for making public comments against the executive - will be welcomed back into the fold.

Mr Springborg was the architect of the merger between the Liberal and National parties in 2008.

He believes the problem with the LNP is not structural but "involves personalities'' and was on display during The Courier Mail and Sunday Mail stories.

Originally published as Springborg confirms tilt at LNP top job

