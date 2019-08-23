Spray can carjacker’s tearful jail reality

Shanice Te Pania Johnson is accused of being involved in a carjacking using a knife and can of deodorant.

A TEARFUL woman was sent back to jail while her co-offender remained out of custody after for their "terrifying" carjacking near a popular shopping centre.

Shanice Te Pania Johnson, who spent her 21st birthday behind bars on Tuesday, sobbed when she noticed family in the Maroochydore District Court gallery in support as she heard her sentence of two years and nine months jail for her crimes.

The court heard Johnson was among two other females, including co-offender Chelsea Marie Evans, who approached a woman leaving Sunshine Plaza on the night of October 24 and stopped her from closing her car door.

The woman was sprayed in the mouth and nose with a can of deodorant before the group made demands for her car keys.

Johnson held a 20cm knife in her hand and the trio sped off in the car.

Police spotted the car being driven erratically and running red lights before all three occupants got out and ran in opposite directions.

Judge Gary Long said while there was no victim impact statement from the woman, there was no doubt the crimes required a significant sentence.

The pair pleaded guilty at Maroochydore District Court on Monday to armed robbery in company with personal violence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Johnson was also convicted of driving unlicensed and over the general alcohol limit at the time of the incident.

Johnson had spent almost 10 months in jail since her arrest on October 24, but the court heard she'd spent her time inside productively.

Judge Long highlighted her successful steps into future rehabilitation, her "undoubted intelligence" and the support she received from her family.

Considering time already spent in custody, Johnson was sentenced to two years and nine months jail from August 24 last year, with a parole eligibility date of October 24.

She was also ordered to complete the remaining eight months of a suspended sentence for breaching parole last year, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Evans' matter was initially stood down for consultation with her lawyer and finally adjourned to a date to be fixed.