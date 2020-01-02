Menu
Subscribe
Stonefish found at Canoe Point 2 January 2019. Photo: Blaise N Amanda Ramsay
News

SPOTTED: Stonefish found on beach

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 12:33 PM | Updated: 12:34 PM
BEACHGOERS are being reminded to keep an eye out in the water after a stonefish was seen at Canoe Point this morning.

The stonefish was spotted with an impressive camouflage which made it look like a bunch of washed up mangrove leaves.

Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club captain Nicole Lowe said stonefish had been seen in the area before, mostly at Wild Cattle Creek.

"Stonefish are very dangerous," Ms Lowe said.

"They have 13 spikes and if you stand on one, they can inject venom into you."

She said standing on a stonefish would be painful and the affected foot had to be put in hot water before heading to hospital.

Ms Lowe said it was important to stay away from the fish and not to touch it.

If you spot a stonefish or jellyfish, report it to the life guards on duty.

Gladstone Observer

