SPOTTED: Croc makes snappy visit to marina

CLOSED: Spinnaker Park Beach is closed until further notice after a reported croc sighting.

GLADSTONE Marina had a snappy visitor this morning.

A crocodile sighting was recorded near to where the Heron Island boat docks.

It is the second reported croc sighting in 2020.

Another was seen in the harbour earlier this month.

The croc was reportedly spotted in the Gladstone Marina around the Heron Island boat dock on February 21

LJ’s Compleat Angler owner Liam Jones said it was no surprise there seemed to be increased sightings.

“There’s no reason they wouldn’t come in here, especially with the fresh bit of flow we’ve got,” Mr Jones said.

“There’s more and more in the Fitzroy (River) now so they’re only going to start spreading out.”

While Mr Jones didn’t spot the one reported near his store today, he said he did see a crocodile around Gatcombe Head about two weeks ago.

He said the crocs were in their natural environment and it was important for boaties to keep their distance.

A crocodile was spotted in the Gladstone Harbour on February 9.

As a safety precaution following the sightings, Gladstone Ports Corporation announced Spinnaker Park Beach was closed until further notice.

Residents are urged to report crocodile sightings to CrocWatch by calling 1300 130 372.