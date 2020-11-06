Spotlight search to be carried out in hunt for Eli Ck croc
NO NEW crocodile sightings have been reported at Eli Creek.
It comes after several reported sightings in the area were investigated by wildlife officers last week.
Despite the lack of fresh sightings, a spotlight search will be carried out this week in an attempt to find any evidence of the presence of a crocodile.
Warning signs have been installed and remain in place in the area, including at the Gatakers Bay boat ramp and wildlife officers will continue to monitor the area.
While Hervey Bay is not classified as traditional crocodile country, they have been known to inhabit the Mary River further south.
A spokesman for Department of Environment and Science said members of the public were encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372.
"There have been several recent reported unconfirmed sightings of a crocodile in the Eli Creek area," they said
"On September 24, 2020, a member of the public reported what they believed to be a crocodile to DES.
"On October 22, 2020, a member of the public photographed what they believed to be a crocodile in the mouth of Eli Creek, and shared it on social media."
Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, Eli Creek in Hervey Bay is in Zone F (Atypical Habitat Zone).
This means that any crocodile confirmed to be present, regardless of size, is targeted for removal.
CROC WISE TIPS
Obey all warning signs - they are there to keep you safe
Be aware crocs also swim in the ocean and be extra cautious around water at night
Stay well away from croc traps - that includes fishing and boating
The smaller the vessel the greater the risk, so avoid using canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards or swimming
Stand back from the water's edge when fishing and don't wade in to retrieve a lure
Camp at least 50 metres from the edge of the water
Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near water, camp site or boat ramp
Never provoke, harass or feed crocs
Always supervise children near the water and keep pets on a lead
Remember, you are responsible for your own safety
Report all croc sightings to DES by calling 1300 130 372.