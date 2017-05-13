Government to shine spotlight on council donations

NEW LAWS: The State Government is mandating real time disclosure of council campaign donations.

THE STATE Government has announced a series of changes to the Local Government Electoral Act that will see campaign donations to council candidates disclosed to the public in real time.

Currently, the public has to wait for donations to be self-reported by candidates after the election.

The changes were made in response to a 2015 Crime and Corruption Commission report on transparency and accountability in local government and will be in place before the next council elections in 2020.

Local Government Minister Mark Furner said the reforms amounted to "some of the most open and transparent laws in the country," but acknowledged they would not take into account issues identified during recent Crime and Corruption Commission hearings into the 2016 council elections.

CRACKING DOWN: Local Government minister Mark Furner visits Fraser Coast Regional Council.

"Should that investigation lead to further recommendations for legislative reform, the Government will consider them," Mr Furner said.

In addition to real time disclosure, the new laws will ]require unspent campaign donations be kept in a dedicated account for the candidate's next campaign, donated to a registered charity or paid to the candidate's political party.

The changes also lift the disclosure threshold for campaign donations from $200 to $500 - a move Mr Furner said would bring it into line with the disclosure threshold for sitting councillors' register of interest gift disclosures.

"At $200, the disclosure threshold for candidates was among the lowest in the country and was set 21 years ago when $200 went a lot further than it does now in 2017," Mr Furner said.

"The $500 threshold mirrors the disclosure thresholds in place for Victorian and South Australian Local Government elections."

Mr Furner said the reforms created a "level and transparent playing field for all candidates".

"(They) make it easier for all parties, including donors, to understand their disclosure obligations under the law, and therefore make compliance easier."

Matt Burnett, Mayor of the Gladstone region The Observer

Only four Gladstone Regional Council candidates received monetary donations over $200 at the 2016 election.

Chief among these was mayor Matt Burnett who received $6000 from the Maritime Union Australia and $7638.50 from the CFMEU, helping him to a landslide victory over former mayor Gail Sellers.

He also received a $310 campaign donation from fellow councillor PJ Sobhanian.