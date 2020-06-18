Spot the International Space Station over Gladstone tonight

RESIDENTS in Gladstone will have a three-minute window to spot the International Space Station tonight.

NASA has advised that the station will be visible from 6.19pm for a maximum of 180 seconds as long as the sky is clear.

The bureau is predicting a 30 per cent chance of a shower in the evening.

It’s expected to appear in the northwest, 25 degrees above the horizon, and travel in an arc before disappearing in the southeast.

The horizon is at zero degrees and directly overhead is 90 degrees.

The station will look like a very bright star moving across the sky or an aeroplane without flashing lights.

It will be moving considerably faster than a jet, travelling about 28,000km/h.

A few hours before and after sunrise or sunset is considered best viewing because the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts with a dark sky.