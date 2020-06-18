Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Spot the International Space Station over Gladstone tonight

Nick Gibbs
, nick.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in Gladstone will have a three-minute window to spot the International Space Station tonight.

NASA has advised that the station will be visible from 6.19pm for a maximum of 180 seconds as long as the sky is clear.

The bureau is predicting a 30 per cent chance of a shower in the evening.

It’s expected to appear in the northwest, 25 degrees above the horizon, and travel in an arc before disappearing in the southeast.

The horizon is at zero degrees and directly overhead is 90 degrees.

The station will look like a very bright star moving across the sky or an aeroplane without flashing lights.

It will be moving considerably faster than a jet, travelling about 28,000km/h.

A few hours before and after sunrise or sunset is considered best viewing because the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts with a dark sky.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Campaign encourages community to ‘Ditch the Flick’

        premium_icon Campaign encourages community to ‘Ditch the Flick’

        News The ReefClean campaigns aim to prevent litter reaching the Great Barrier Reef.

        • 18th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
        • 1 thunderbolt
        IN COURT: 6 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 6 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Each day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        What's in store for Gladstone's retail real estate market

        premium_icon What's in store for Gladstone's retail real estate market

        News There is optimism for the commercial retail sector as residential rental rates...

        ‘LNG was already oversupplied’: COVID’s impact on exports

        premium_icon ‘LNG was already oversupplied’: COVID’s impact on exports

        News Australian shipments were down by seven cargoes in May compared with the previous...