Reporter lawyers up after sloppy smooch

THE female sports reporter who was kissed on the lips by Bulgarian heavyweight champion Kubrat Pulev has lawyered up, hiring Gloria Allred over the on-air debacle.

A press conference will be held Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles with the women's rights lawyer and her journalist client, Jenny SuShe, "who was suddenly kissed on the lips without her consent," Allred's office said in an email announcement.

It's unclear what legal action she plans on bringing or against whom.

SuShe, who reports for Vegas Sports Daily, was mid-interview with Pulev over the weekend when the professional pugilist grabbed her face and planted one right on her lips.

She later described the incident on Twitter as "embarrassing" and "strange."

Wladimir Klitschko punches Kubrat Pulev. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Pulev, who was jazzed after having just knocked out Romania's Bogdan Dinu in California, downplayed the kiss and claimed SuShe was a close friend.

"You may have seen a clip of me kissing a female reporter after I won my fight on Saturday night," he tweeted. "The reporter, Jenny is actually a friend of mine and after the interview, I gave her a kiss. Later that night, she joined me and my other friends at my post-fight celebration. On that video, after our kiss, we both laughed about it and thanked each other. There really is nothing more to this."

Pulev's rough kiss came after SuShe asked him if he was up for fighting Tyson Fury for his next bout.

Vegas Sports Daily said SuShe was the "victim of an unwanted, unexpected and unsolicited forceful kiss" and said it's investigating the incident.

"What happened to Ms. Sushe was completely blindsiding and unwarranted and we share in her shock, hurt, embarrassment and general outrage," the statement read. "We want to make it clear that women should feel safe and comfortable to exercise the duties of their job, free of abuse, advances, harassment, etc in the workplace."

With the KO, Pulev improved his record to 27-1. His lone career loss came when he was knocked out by now-retired Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.