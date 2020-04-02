Sports powering on at Gladstone store

FROM an adverse situation can come good.

SportsPower Gladstone has benefited from the temporary closures of gyms because of coronavirus.

Kristy Claridge, who owns the store with husband Anthony, said it had been a challenge keeping up with customer demand.

“After a quiet few weeks, with the cancellation of sporting events and the push to stay home, we had a massive influx of customers when we opened Monday morning after the announcement of gym closures Sunday night,” Mrs Claridge said.

“We did place some orders with suppliers on Sunday night after the announcement but due to an unprecedented demand from other retailers nationwide and the early closure of some borders, our suppliers were under the pump to meet demands.”

Mrs Claridge said the cooler weather was the other cause of an increase in the sales of home gym and fitness equipment.

“Our stocks of weight plates, bars, benches, kettle bells and dumbbells in particular were depleted by Tuesday afternoon,” she said.

“Due to the demand our additional orders were unable to be completely fulfilled by suppliers and now stock levels of these items are unavailable until mid-June.

“Our team have been able to assist where we can with offering alternative suggestions for home setups.”

Mrs Claridge said she understood her store’s gain was the result of other small businesses such as gyms being forced to close.

“This unexpected demand has meant that we have been able to keep our doors open and our team employed for a little longer,” she said.

Mrs Claridge has not ruled out temporarily reducing trading hours or closing as the health of her team of 10 staff is paramount. “ We are trying to transition to some form of online ability through our Facebook page and we are offering free delivery and contactless payment,” she said.

