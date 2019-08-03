Sports in briefs for the weekend with reviews in new week

HARD HITS: The Tannum Sands Seagulls rugby league team swooped onto Wallabys to win 42-34 in a high scoring match last Sunday.

HARD HITS: The Tannum Sands Seagulls rugby league team swooped onto Wallabys to win 42-34 in a high scoring match last Sunday. Contributed

There's a lot of action on this weekend and The Observer will do follow up yarns on these below early in the week.

Stay tuned.

Men's matches return

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gladstone Rugby League men's competition returns today and tomorrow.

Gladstone Valleys meet Calliope Roosters at Valleys today at 3pm while there's action tomorrow in the other division one game.

Gladstone Wallabys will host Gladstone Brothers at Albion at 3pm.

Goats ready

RUGBY UNION: Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats take on Dawson Valleys Drovers in the Rugby Capricornia A-Grade semi-final.

The winner of the 5.30pm blockbuster will progress to the grand final in two weeks against either Mount Morgan Lorikeets or Rockhampton Brothers who also meet today.

Strong finish

AUSSIE RULES: Brooke Sheridan and her Queensland team could finish as high as fifth in the School Sport Australia 15 Years and Under Australian Football Championship in Launceston.

Queensland will play New South Wales today at 11.30am.

Sheridan took a series of strong marks in Queensland's 10.10 (70) to 0.1 (1) win against Northern Territory on Thursday before a rest day yesterday.

Traditional football states Victoria and South Australia proved too good for Queensland, but Sheridan was in the best players in her team's 17.18 (120) to nil win against the ACT.

SA and the Vics will fight for the gold medal at noon today.

Saddle up

HORSEMANSHIP: Gladstone performance club will host a Building a Foundation Clinic today from 8am-3pm.

The day is designed to help develop safer owner and horse relationship under the guidance of Leigh Jephson.

He will work from the ground up into the saddle in a full day packet with exercises and information.

Cost is $154 and a deposit of $54 is required to secure a spot.

Message or phone Jephson for more information on 0402536547.

Story tip?

Email nick.kossatch@

gladstoneobserver.com.au