Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNDING OPEN: Sporting and physical fitness organisations can apply for funds from a pool of $28.9 million.
FUNDING OPEN: Sporting and physical fitness organisations can apply for funds from a pool of $28.9 million. Mike Richards GLA200516BBAL
News

Sports grants aimed at all ages and abilities up for grabs

Noor Gillani
by
9th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEDERAL Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd is inviting sport and physical activity providers to apply for funding from a national program aimed at making Australia more active.

The Liberal Nationals Sport Participation Grants program was launched yesterday and national sporting organisations, organisations for people with a disability, non-government and local government organisations can apply for funds from a pool of $28.9million.

Mr O'Dowd said the purpose was to attract people with a wide range of abilities to participate more in sport.

"There are many organisations working with people with disabilities who can benefit greatly from this, like the Aqua fit program hosted by the Gladstone community linking agency,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"We know just how important sport and physical activity is to helping both children and adults lead a happy, healthy life.”

"These grants are open to all types of different sporting groups (and) I encourage every sporting group in Gladstone to apply.”

He also encouraged eligible organisations to "consider impactful ways to innovate with new programs”.

"We need help to get adults to find their 30 minutes of exercise a day and children to reach the 60 minutes per day recommended,” Mr O'Dowd said.

The Sports Participation Grants Program will be managed by Sport Australia, the Federal Government's leading agency for sport and physical activity.

Applications opened yesterday and close February 18.

See sportaus.gov.au/participationgrants.

fitness and health funding annoucement local sport local sport grant program physical exercise sports sports funding sports grants
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Mum tells of baby assault: "It sounded like a scream of pain"

    premium_icon Mum tells of baby assault: "It sounded like a scream of...

    News A MOTHER has described the horror moment her baby son was assaulted in his crib by his father.

    Gas stripping plant proposed for Gladstone in '88

    premium_icon Gas stripping plant proposed for Gladstone in '88

    News The plant was proposed to be built at an industrial site.

    RECORD YEAR: Tourists shell out $1.3b in the SGBR

    premium_icon RECORD YEAR: Tourists shell out $1.3b in the SGBR

    Business Data released today reveals huge tourism boost.

    Local Partners