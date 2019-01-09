Sports grants aimed at all ages and abilities up for grabs

FUNDING OPEN: Sporting and physical fitness organisations can apply for funds from a pool of $28.9 million.

FUNDING OPEN: Sporting and physical fitness organisations can apply for funds from a pool of $28.9 million. Mike Richards GLA200516BBAL

FEDERAL Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd is inviting sport and physical activity providers to apply for funding from a national program aimed at making Australia more active.

The Liberal Nationals Sport Participation Grants program was launched yesterday and national sporting organisations, organisations for people with a disability, non-government and local government organisations can apply for funds from a pool of $28.9million.

Mr O'Dowd said the purpose was to attract people with a wide range of abilities to participate more in sport.

"There are many organisations working with people with disabilities who can benefit greatly from this, like the Aqua fit program hosted by the Gladstone community linking agency,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"We know just how important sport and physical activity is to helping both children and adults lead a happy, healthy life.”

"These grants are open to all types of different sporting groups (and) I encourage every sporting group in Gladstone to apply.”

He also encouraged eligible organisations to "consider impactful ways to innovate with new programs”.

"We need help to get adults to find their 30 minutes of exercise a day and children to reach the 60 minutes per day recommended,” Mr O'Dowd said.

The Sports Participation Grants Program will be managed by Sport Australia, the Federal Government's leading agency for sport and physical activity.

Applications opened yesterday and close February 18.

See sportaus.gov.au/participationgrants.