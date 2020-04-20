Sports clubs have chance to apply

BITS Saints AFL Club president Tony Everitt said he hoped that the club will get approval for funding via the Gladstone Region Rise Up fund offers.

New BITS Saints president Tony Everitt

The Gladstone Region Council initiative offers financial support to non-for-profit sport, recreation and community groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are several unknown factors.

“The club will be applying for any stimulus packages made available to not for profit organisations, the funds will be used to ensure we have the operating capital to get our season rolling again once we get the approval,” Everitt said.

The AFL Capricornia season will not start before May 31 by which there would be a more clear picture when the season would start.

Everitt said a lot depends on this outcome.

“We are not getting too far ahead of ourselves in the whats and whens and until we get clear direction from the governing bodies, we are stuck in limbo as to what any potential season looks like and what sort of fundraising we can look at running,” he said.

It is also an anxious wait for winter codes such as rugby league, rugby union, soccer, basketball, netball and hockey.

GRC deputy mayor Kahn Goodluck hoped the initiative would help sports clubs.

“GRC is playing a role in trying to provide some additional financial support to the sustainability of these grassroots groups in an uncertain time,” he said.

Gladstone Region Rise Up applications close on May 1 and clubs can apply online on the “Community Investment” section of the GRC website.

“All applicants are eligible to apply for up to $5000. The extent of support being requested is at the discretion of the applicant and then assessed by the panel.,” Goodluck said.

