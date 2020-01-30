SPORTS BRIEFS: Sign-on days and come and try days aplenty

Gladstone Meteors took on Gladstone Souths in the A1 womens hame on 17 August. PICTURED: Souths' Carys Creighton

Free event

SPECIAL OLYMPICS: Special Olympics Gladstone invites all past players, newcomers and families to come along and join the fun of basketball and soccer on February 8 from 8.30-10.30am at the Gladstone West State School.

Gladstone Gladiator and Special Olympic Athlete Ruby Lawler, with her Service Dog Florence, is thrilled to be able to race with mainstream swimmers in the Unified Swim Meet at her home club this weekend

It is open to all people with an intellectual disability aged six years and above.

It also presents the opportunity to participate with Special Olympics Gladstone as a volunteer and a chance to meet committee members, coaches and other volunteers.

Sign-on for new and returning athletes will also take place at the event.

Registration for 2020 is $75 per athlete, which covers annual participation in any or all of the sports offered.

Phone Suzie Lawler on 0428 750 049 for more information regarding the free come-and-try day or for swimming.

Super Saturday

RUGBY LEAGUE:Gladstone Valleys Junior Rugby League Club’s sign-on day is on Saturday from 10am-2pm at the clubhouse off Aerodrome Rd at Clinton.

The club encourages all current, past and new players to join for the 2020 season.

Valleys aims to foster a family, fun and enjoyable experience to help develop children’s rugby league skills.

Valleys will field teams from U6-U17. The U6 players need to be turning five before June 30 to be eligible to play this season.

There will be a free sausage sizzle.

Umpiring clinic

HOCKEY: Gladstone Souths Hockey Club will host an umpires’ clinic at the Gladstone hockey fields at Rigby Park on Sunday, February 23.

The session is from 2.30-4.30pm and will encompass theory and practical phases.

There will be mini-games running to simulate what is learnt in the theory session.

Email southshockey@gmail.com for more details.

Play netball

NETBALL:Gladstone Netball Association will have its sign-on day on Saturday from 9-11am at Memorial Park off Side St.

Olivia Gibbs, 11 at the Claws netball clinic in Gladstone.

Central surge

SOCCER: saturday will be the Central Football Club sign-on and come-and-try day at Brian Niven Park.

There will be a boys’ session for ages 4-16 years from 2-3pm and a girls’ session for the same ages from 3-4pm.

The club encourages new players to meet the coaches and committee members, and there will be club merchandise and apparel available to purchase.