SPORTS BRIEFS: Sign-on days and come and try days aplenty
Free event
SPECIAL OLYMPICS: Special Olympics Gladstone invites all past players, newcomers and families to come along and join the fun of basketball and soccer on February 8 from 8.30-10.30am at the Gladstone West State School.
It is open to all people with an intellectual disability aged six years and above.
It also presents the opportunity to participate with Special Olympics Gladstone as a volunteer and a chance to meet committee members, coaches and other volunteers.
Sign-on for new and returning athletes will also take place at the event.
Registration for 2020 is $75 per athlete, which covers annual participation in any or all of the sports offered.
Phone Suzie Lawler on 0428 750 049 for more information regarding the free come-and-try day or for swimming.
Super Saturday
RUGBY LEAGUE:Gladstone Valleys Junior Rugby League Club’s sign-on day is on Saturday from 10am-2pm at the clubhouse off Aerodrome Rd at Clinton.
The club encourages all current, past and new players to join for the 2020 season.
Valleys aims to foster a family, fun and enjoyable experience to help develop children’s rugby league skills.
Valleys will field teams from U6-U17. The U6 players need to be turning five before June 30 to be eligible to play this season.
There will be a free sausage sizzle.
Umpiring clinic
HOCKEY: Gladstone Souths Hockey Club will host an umpires’ clinic at the Gladstone hockey fields at Rigby Park on Sunday, February 23.
The session is from 2.30-4.30pm and will encompass theory and practical phases.
There will be mini-games running to simulate what is learnt in the theory session.
Email southshockey@gmail.com for more details.
Play netball
NETBALL:Gladstone Netball Association will have its sign-on day on Saturday from 9-11am at Memorial Park off Side St.
Central surge
SOCCER: saturday will be the Central Football Club sign-on and come-and-try day at Brian Niven Park.
There will be a boys’ session for ages 4-16 years from 2-3pm and a girls’ session for the same ages from 3-4pm.
The club encourages new players to meet the coaches and committee members, and there will be club merchandise and apparel available to purchase.