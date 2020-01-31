SPORTS BRIEFS: More sign-ons and coaching sessions

Little people athletes

ALL SPORTS: Youngsters can attend a multi-sport program at a free come and try day on Sunday (Feb 2) at Kev Broome Stadium.

It starts at 9am and goes through to 10.30am and for children aged between 2 and 5.

All attendees will go into the draw to win a free term of Kindysport.

Golf coaching

GOLF: Gladstone Junior Golf Club has released its 2020 coaching program throughout the school term.

Declan Corke from Gladstone competing in the Summer Junior Classic at the Capricorn Resort Golf Course.

Wednesday clinics will be for boys and girls suitable for 3 and 6-hole and will be at 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

There's also sessions each Wednesday 4.30-5.30pm for boys and girls who play in 9-hole competitions.

There are also private coaching available for boys and girls who compete in the 13 and 18-hole formats and bookings are essential by calling 49781200.

Xander White tees off at the Gladstone Junior Golf Open.

Sign-on today

GOLF:Gladstone Junior Golf Club has its sign-on day on Saturday (Feb 1) at 2pm and for new and current players aged 5 to 17 years.

EXCITED: Jamie Bashforth is the new golf professional at the Gladstone GC

There's a sausage sizzle and with prizes to be won.

Info soccer

SOCCER: Boyne Tannum Sharks Juniors Football Club will have a come and try on Saturday (Feb 1) and next Saturday (Feb 8) at BITS Soccer Fields starting at 9am through to 11am.

There will also be an information session at Boyne Island McDonalds this Wednesday 5-7pm. Email btfcjuniors@hotmail.com for more details.

Play netball

NETBALL: Gladstone Netball Association has its sign-on day on Saturday (Feb 1) 9am-11am at Memorial Park off Side St.