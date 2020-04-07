Sporting statue robbed before official unveiling

STATUE DAMAGED: Allora Sports Museum director Perry Cronin was shocked to find the new Laura Geitz statue had been damaged.

THE Laura Geitz statuette has only called the Allora Sports Museum home for three weeks, but it has already become a target for vandals.

Approximately four feet tall on a sandstone dais, the bronze statue is a scale replica of the life-size model standing at the Boondall Entertainment Centre.

The bronze statue was one Allora Sports Museum director Perry Cronin thought would be safe, not expecting the hometown hero to draw this type of attention.

"It's very sad - we're not really happy but it's the last thing I would have expected," he said.

"The ball was on the tips of her fingers; it was a delicate little thing.

"It's going to be an expensive little hobby for whatever they got out of it."

It is believed the ball was pried from the statue over the course of the weekend, and Mr Cronin has since reported the matter to the police.

"The police have more a less told us to find any CCTV that would show activity in the area," he said.

"It's going to cost us a bit of money to replace, even if we do get the ball back or not.

"If we can get the ball back by Friday, there will be no consequences and we will just move on."

While the official unveiling of the statue in Allora has been delayed, it was a project Mr Cronin said had been in the pipeline for three years after the initial statue reveal in Brisbane.

As one of only two models made, the cost to repair the statue is something which concerns Mr Cronin.

"It's irreplaceable," he said.

"The whole statue would have to be re-cast but after they made our statue, the mould was broken.

"This was the only one available and we were lucky to get it.

"Even if we got the ball back, it won't be like it was but at least it would be back in its place."