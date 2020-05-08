Sporting spirits lifting as are restrictions

Jed Griffiths (middle back) with Steve and Lilli-rose Marker, 11, Bryce, 11, and Darrin Page after the first of the Valleys vs Wallabys pre-season Challenge Cup games was cancelled due to the wet weather and water-logged Valleys fields. PICTURE: Sam Reynolds

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Valleys Rugby League Club president Jed Griffiths fears that without any spectators watching, there may not be any community rugby league being played in Gladstone.

“It’s a fluid situation and it changes everyday,” Griffiths said of the current coronavirus climate.

“The Queensland Rugby League have been emailing us about restrictions.

“I’d hate to start when we can’t have crowds and I think that if we can’t have people watching, then we can’t start.”

However there is a light at the end of the tunnel and it could all start on Sunday and that is that restrictions are hoped to be lifting where groups of 10 for outdoor gatherings could be allowed.

That depends on a three-step plan announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and outlined by chief medical officer Brendan Murphy on Friday.

The timing of each step will be decided at of each state premier.

Should the restrictions, as expected, be eased, it would mean that community clubs could be at Level B mode.

For rugby league, this means that training can be done in small groups of 10 maximum (players and staff in total) with ball skills but with no tackling or wrestling.

This restriction is in the “Australian Institute of Sport framework for rebooting sport in a COVID-19 Environment” booklet released to community clubs eight days ago.

The president hinted that patience is running thin especially given that there are no COVID-19 cases in Central Queensland.

Rugby League Gladstone president Richard Duff met with Queensland Rugby League – Central Division on Thursday.

“No one’s even speculated a starting date and we will be guided on what the health minister has to say,” Duff said.

He said he was confident that junior league would start given round one was already played back in March.

Queensland Rugby League regional general manager Glenn Ottaway said he believed community rugby league would start.

It’s just a question of when.

“Over the past six weeks, QRL staff have been working with leagues on contingencies for competitions including start and finish dates for seasons, alternate competitions formats and insurance implications for clubs,” Ottaway said.

“While this work will continue, it is acknowledged that any return to training and competition will be in accordance with the health advice provided by the state government.

“All stakeholders must be aware that until the QRL has received approval and provided notification, there must be no direct instruction on training for participants.”

