Sporting legend to step back on court on Aust Day

FORMER Australian netball captain, Liz Ellis, should feel right at home as the guest of honour at this year's Ballina Shire Australia Day ceremony.

That's not just because she lives locally, or because she has been the special guest before, but more because she will be stepping back on to an indoor sports court -- though the space will be taken up with seating for 550 people.

This year's Australia Day celebrations for Ballina Shire will be held at the newly built Ballina Indoor Sports Centre, which opened late last year.

Ellis wore the Australian colours with the Diamonds for a record 122 times from 1993-2007.

She was part of the team which won three world championships and two Commonwealth Games gold medals.

She now is a commentator and media personality on Channel 9's Sports Sunday.

Last time she was the special guest, the celebrations for the national day were held at Fawcett Park, and Ellis kept the kids entertained by holding shoot-outs.

The netballs won't be coming out this time around, but she will sharing stories of her time on court.

The Australia Day celebrations will begin at the BISC at 9am on January 26, and will include music performances by Katie Rutledge and Ballina Coast High School students Abigail Jones and Kai Mortyn.

Meanwhile, the nominations for Australia Day awards are as follows:

Sporting Achievement Nominees:

Ben Roche

Angus Smyth

Hayley Oakes

Lindsay Vaughan

Cooper Ulrick

Bec Washington

Arts and Cultural Award Nominees:

Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre

Graham Mackney, Ballina Shire Concert Band

Little Dragons Integrated Community Group

Young Citizen of the Year Nominees

Zarah Knight

Amelia Farrant

Senior Citizen of the Year Nominees:

George Young

Patrick Carney

Anne Thompson

Vonnie Pfeiffer

Barry and Janice Saxby

Volunteer of the Year Nominees:

Julie Lee

Kevin Nicol

Joanne Irwin

Colleen Wills

Darren Bailey

Ian Hale

Kerrie Gray

Elizabeth Hill

Robert Wilson

Mrs Ruth Campbell

Noel Toneguzzi

Noel and Kate Doyle

Maxene McVie

Alan and Jenny Tunks

Community Event of the Year Nominees:

Ballina Shire Meals on Wheels

Keep in Contact and Stay Connected (Ballina Dementia Friendly Community Alliance)

Ballina Food & Wine Festival (Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond)

Dementia Cafe (Ballina Dementia Friendly Community Alliance)

Ballina Says NO to Domestic Violence Walk (Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond)

Dragon Boat Regatta (Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club)

Melbourne Cup Day Fundraiser (Tracey Everingham-Armstrong)

Quota Alstonville Craft & Garden Fair (Quota International. of Alstonville Wollongbar)

Scope Club Ballina Inc Gift Wrapping (Scope Club of Ballina Inc)

North Coast Street Machines Inc

Environmental Award Nominees: