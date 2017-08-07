Sport and recreation grants help clubs aim for goals

PRIDE: Muddies players get together for one last effort.

APPLICATIONS for three of Gladstone Regional Council's Sport and Recreation grants are open.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said each grant could assist eligible sporting groups with a wide range of projects and initiatives.

"These grants offer different levels of assistance and can help clubs reach targets by financially assisting with field or court upgrades, club amenities, lighting, shade, club training and equipment purchases," Councillor Burnett said.

Council's Sport and Recreation grants opening today include:

Round 1 of Council's 2017-18 Club Development Grant (up to $1200)

2017-18 Facility Assistance Grant Program - Strategic Projects (up to $80,000)

2017-18 Facility Assistance Grant Program - Community Projects ($2500 to $60,000)

Councillor Peter Masters said "club development grants can help groups implement initiatives with long-term benefits such as equipment purchases, training for volunteers and preparing planning documents."

Grants for Community Projects can assist upgrades to existing club facilities while grants for Strategic Projects support the development of new infrastructure and/or significant upgrades of existing sport and recreation facilities in Gladstone.

All three grants require applicants to make at least a 20% financial contribution to the total project or activity cost, and guidelines and eligibility criteria also apply.

A council media release urged applicants to discuss their proposal with their Sport and Recreation Section by phoning 4976 6300 or emailing sport&recreation@gladstonerc.qld.gov.au.

Eligibility criteria and a link for online submissions is available on Council's website at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/sport-and-recreation-funding.