SPOOKY: Take a tour of the cemetery on Halloween

HISTORY can seem a bit dry - but this spooky tour is about to remind us it can be all too real.

On Halloween a tour of Gladstone's old cemetery will give people an insight into some of the people that have built Gladstone into what it is today.

Paulette Flint and and Jan Koivunen from the Genealogical Society Gladstone District are two of four people running the tours.

Ms Flint said the tour was always really popular and it was a great way to bring history to life.

"We go around and pick out pioneers and people that have made Gladstone what it is and we tell their stories," she said.

Each of the four people will talk about two people each during the event.

FASCINATING: Paulette Flint and Jan Koivunen are helping run a Halloween Cemetery Walk next Tuesday. Matt Taylor GLA231017CEMETRY

Ms Flint said there was some interesting people buried in the cemetery.

"There have been a few spooky stories too," she said.

"Mr Raabe, he was the first guy murdered, but actually the guy ended up going for manslaughter, that was back in the 1860s, I've told his story before but I'm not telling it this time.

"He doesn't have a headstone but we know he's buried here."

One person Ms Flint will be talking about is Fred Paterson.

"He was the only person in Australia to be elected as a member of parliament, who was a member of the Communist Party," she siad.

"He went to Gladstone Central School, his family lived here."

Mr Paterson is not buried at the cemetery but his father is.

One of the best things about the walk, according to the two women, is the chance to tell more people about Gladstone's rich history.

"People have got to know that's what this walk is about, we don't bring out the spooks or anything, we're just into telling the stories, it just happens to be on Halloween," Ms Flint said.