A former Bundaberg man captured this strange object in the skies of Melbourne and wants to know if any expert can shed light on what it is.
Offbeat

Spooky image captures flying saucer over Melbourne

Crystal Jones
by
5th Jun 2019 11:31 AM
Subscriber only

A FORMER Bundaberg man has come forward after photographing a UFO that looks like a flying saucer.

The man, who wished only to be known by his first name, William, said he had taken the snap in the Melbourne suburb of Elsternwick on Tuesday night.

William said he took the photo because he liked the classic image of the Victoria Bitter sign on an old pub - it was only later that he noticed the strange object to the left of the building.

"I took the photo because the sign looked so good, it's a classic," he said.

 

The man said some of his friends thought it may be the glare off the street light seen in the image, but also said the object had the typical "flying saucer" shape.

"Either way it's cool that the glare looks like a UFO," he said.

William said he'd love it if an expert could analyse the photo and give their opinion.

What do you think the object is? Email crystal.jones@news-mail.com.au.

 

melbourne offbeat paranormal photography ufos
Bundaberg News Mail

