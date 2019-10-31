SPOOKY: Costume maker’s Halloween tips

Issac (13), Chiara (8) and Ellia (6) Scriffignano are getting ready for Halloween at Kathy's Kostumes fancy dress store.

Issac (13), Chiara (8) and Ellia (6) Scriffignano are getting ready for Halloween at Kathy's Kostumes fancy dress store.

KATHY Scriffignano may have more than 3000 costumes but people still manage to surprise her with unique requests.

Kathy’s Kostumes Fancy Dress has been operating in Gladstone for 11 years and started with just 80 costumes.

Chiara Scriffignano is getting ready for Halloween.

Now she gets requests for everything from clowns to princesses and everything spooky.

“We’ve got everything from period correct costumes to DC characters and Marvel,” Mrs Scriffignano said.

“I’m still in the process of making the mask of Davy Jones, that’s probably been the hardest one I’ve done so far.”

When Mrs Scriffignano first started she barely knew how to sew, yet along create a whole costume from scratch - now with enough notice she’s up for any ideas people throw at her.

Ellia Scriffignano is getting ready for Halloween.

“I had a lady come in the other day who said ‘I have to go to this party and I don’t really want to and you won’t have anything that suits me’,” she said.

“I fitted her out in a costume that fitted what she wanted to be in and she actually squealed with joy.

“That is the best part - watching people get excited about going to their party because of their costume.”

This year for Halloween she said people are getting really into the scary and spooky costumes.

“We’ve sent out lots of wizards, witches and warlocks, ghouls, zombies and skeletons,” she said.

For the second year running she will be holding a haunted house maze at the Philip Street store.

Haunted House

When: Tonight, 6pm - 9pm

Where: 160 Philip St, Gladstone

How much: Gold coin entry