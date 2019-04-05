Sponsorship locked in for 2019 events

Black Jack heading for the finish line in the 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.

GLADSTONE Regional Council will spend more than $100,000 in sponsorship for five events this year.

The Botanic to Bridge fun run, Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, Mt Larcom and District Show, Turkey Beach Tractor Bash, and Baffle Creek Car and Bike Muster will share in both cash and in-kind support.

More than half of the funds will go towards this month's Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, with council paying $60,000 for global marketing including GRC branding on the live internet coverage of the race.

With the yacht race in its 71st year and continuing to grow, at this week's council meeting Cr Glenn Churchill raised the possibility of entering into a multi-year sponsorship agreement.

"Why don't we start thinking about a four-year agreement ... they've stood the test of time - 71 years," he said.

Cr Churchill asked if a strategic approach could be taken, beginning next year, to piece together a four or five-year plan.

Council's general manager of development and events, Kylie Lee, said council was working on a multi-term agreement, but at this stage the sponsorship was still subject to yearly budget approval.

Gladstone 2018 Botanic to Bridge fun run. Mike Richards GLA190818FRUN

The Botanic to Bridge fun run will receive $15,600 in in-kind support in the form of equipment and technical expertise from Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, advertising, prizes and the use of Tondoon Botanic Gardens and Reg Tanna Memorial Park.

Baffle Creek Car and Bike Muster will receive $2500 for equipment hire, entertainment and marketing. Mt Larcom and District Show will receive $15,000, and the Turkey Beach Tractor Bash $9800.