Sponsors needed to help girl fulfill her cricket dream

TALENTED: Ruby Strange is equally as classy with bat and ball.

CRICKET: BITS Cricket Club star all-rounder Ruby Strange is aiming high.

And why not?

Ruby Strange. North Queensland Open Age Women's Cricket Championships at Riverway Stadium. Northern vs Central. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Adding to her increasing list of achievements was a national championship win, albeit a washed out final, at the recent Cricket Australia Under-18 National Championships in Tasmania.

Strange's Queensland side shared the accolade with its grand final opponent ACT/New South Wales in what was to be a 50-over decider.

She did not get many chances with the bat and had just four innings with a top score of 18 in the T20 decider against ACT/NSW Country.

Strange stood out with the ball in the following game against Cricket Australia XI where she made 15 runs but took 3-13 off 4.4 overs.

As always, and the competitor that Strange is, she is looking to improve.

"I didn't feel like I performed like I wanted to," she said.

"But I got great experience on the fields, among the players and against high quality teams," she said.

"My coaches Mark and Dudgo constantly checked on how I was going and feeling with my game.

"They gave me great tips to improve my game and step up to the next level."

Ruby's next two major goals are to again make the Queensland under-18 team and play in the nationals in September.

Secondly, to qualify for the next tier of competition to make the under-19 female Australian team that will play in the 2021 ICC Women's Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Strange's performances in the September nationals will depend whether she makes the national team.

Strange's mother Shelly is also on a mission to help get sponsorships on board to help her daughter's dream.

"I'm now ready to start approaching local businesses for sponsorship to help make this happen," she said.

"I'm needed to get her to Brisbane almost weekly for training. She needs to step up her training to achieve this and it's extremely difficult from Gladstone.

"Ruby is in Year 12 and wants to graduate from Tannum High therefore moving is not an option.

Email Shelly at shellystrange27@gmail.com.