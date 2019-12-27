Spoken to a councillor on Facebook? This affects you

GLADSTONE region councillors will receive training on how to collate interactions with people on social media as part of a revised policy.

At the most recent council meeting councillors voted to defer a revised social media policy, on the basis they would receive training on capturing records.

If adopted the policy would have superseded the council’s Records Management Policy, which is up for review.

Under the Queensland Public Records Act 2002 councillors, the mayor and chief executive officer are required to keep a record that is evidence of a decision, a transaction or action taken or is created or received to meet legal requirements, community expectations or business needs.

This includes but is not limited to: emails, texts and social media posts including in private Facebook groups such as Gladstone Open Discussion.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck raised the concern he wouldn’t be able to capture all his interactions with constituents on these forums.

“I spend hours of my life trying to assist people with queries on social media,” Cr Goodluck said.

“I’m not comfortable supporting this policy until we have these discussions on how we’re going to manage this.”

Councillor Glenn Churchill pointed out these obligations had existed for a long time.

Cr Goodluck said he didn’t have any issue keeping “reasonable” records.

Councillor PJ Sobhanian said he shared Cr Goodluck’s position.

“There is a reality that councillors are not protected by normal industrial relations laws,” Cr Sobhanian said.

“When councillors make mistakes they are thrown to the wolves.”

The council plans to host an informal meeting in January for the councillors to provide information on how their official council Facebook pages have information collected and advice on how to capture information in Facebook groups and in text messages.

All voted in favour of deferring the revised policy changes except Cr Glenn Churchill.

The issue will return to council in April.