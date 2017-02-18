Split Adani FIFO workforce

THE smart thing for Adani to do would be to spread its FIFO workforce across a number of locations, Australia's longest-serving federal resources minister believes.

Now the chief executive of Queensland Resources Council, Ian Macfarlane has shared his insight about the upcoming Adani Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail project, saying the mining giant should source its workers from at least two locations - Rockhampton and Townsville.

"If I was Adani, I would be looking at spreading the risk," he said.

Mr Macfarlane, who held resources and industry portfolios over a 15-year federal politics career, said if Adani were to take all of its fly-in, fly-out workers from Townsville and someone decided to reopen the nickel refinery, Adani would be at risk of losing FIFO workers who would prefer to be able to go home to their families every night.

Adani's Carmichael coal, railway and port project is expected to generate more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

"We are in the process of assessing the FIFO proposals put to us by both Rockhampton and Townsville," the spokesman said on February 8, 2017.

Mr Macfarlane said while Mackay was named the maintenance hub for the project on December 6 last year, he hadn't ruled out the possibility the council there would put in a submission for FIFO work.

"It's going to be a pretty tough competition between Rockhampton and Townsville," he said.

"And Mackay will probably enter it as well. It might end up in a three-way contest."

Mr Macfarlane said he based the possibility of Mackay putting in a submission on the situation the town's economy was in right now.

He said he had heard house prices were down 30 to 50%.

Adani has also committed to sourcing their workforce wholly from regional Queensland, with a commitment to not hiring any foreign workers on 457 visas.

Adani Australia chief executive officer Jeyakumar Janakaraj said support services and workers would be employed from towns including Emerald, Clermont, Moranbah, Collinsville and Charters Towers.