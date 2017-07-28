Community Donations beneficiaries announced, over $100k approved

GLADSTONE Regional Council announced the beneficiaries of its Community Donations Program for 2017 to 2018 last week.
Mayor Matt Burnett said Council approved over $104,000 of donations at its general meeting.
"This program annually calls for applications from groups not eligible for donations from other government or non-government sources," Councillor Burnett said.
The groups receiving assistance represent a broad cross-section of the community including schools, historical groups, musical groups and performing arts groups.
Eighteen community groups which manage public halls across the region will receive subsidies of $1500 each.
All educational institutions in the region are earmarked to receive an automatic $200 to assist with awards and bursaries.
$50,000 has been earmarked for programs that offer youth development, education and/or guidance as an extension to school-based and delivered programs.
Some of the biggest beneficiaries include:
Education Queensland Industry Partnership which received $30,000 to assist with the transition from school to work and with collaboration with industry.
Gladstone District Schools Chaplaincy which received $10,750 for their chaplaincy program.
Gladstone Maritime Historical Society which received $6600 for ongoing maintenance.
Gladstone Literacy Centre which received $5000 to support the Exodus Tutorial students.
Miriam Vale and District Heritage Group which received $4500 for ongoing maintenance to the Heritage Shed Group.
Community Donation payments will be rolled out within the coming weeks.