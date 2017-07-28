Community Donations beneficiaries announced, over $100k approved

LAND AHOY: Maritime Museum life member Errol Page and Ced Janson aboard the HMAS Gladstone. The Maritime Museum has been awarded funds by Council.

GLADSTONE Regional Council announced the beneficiaries of its Community Donations Program for 2017 to 2018 last week.

Mayor Matt Burnett said Council approved over $104,000 of donations at its general meeting.

"This program annually calls for applications from groups not eligible for donations from other government or non-government sources," Councillor Burnett said.

The groups receiving assistance represent a broad cross-section of the community including schools, historical groups, musical groups and performing arts groups.

MORE | News

>> Proposed Federal Government cuts to Medicare could hit Flynn hard

>> Local preference policy boosts Gladstone jobs

Eighteen community groups which manage public halls across the region will receive subsidies of $1500 each.

All educational institutions in the region are earmarked to receive an automatic $200 to assist with awards and bursaries.

$50,000 has been earmarked for programs that offer youth development, education and/or guidance as an extension to school-based and delivered programs.

Some of the biggest beneficiaries include:

Education Queensland Industry Partnership which received $30,000 to assist with the transition from school to work and with collaboration with industry.

Gladstone District Schools Chaplaincy which received $10,750 for their chaplaincy program.

You may also be interested in:

Missing man's car found, unidentified body inside

Man suffers burns to face in explosion at Clinton

Gladstone Maritime Historical Society which received $6600 for ongoing maintenance.

Gladstone Literacy Centre which received $5000 to support the Exodus Tutorial students.

Miriam Vale and District Heritage Group which received $4500 for ongoing maintenance to the Heritage Shed Group.

Community Donation payments will be rolled out within the coming weeks.